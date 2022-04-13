Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

