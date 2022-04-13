Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 752 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $144.38 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

