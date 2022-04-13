Bank of America Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.45.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO opened at C$39.11 on Tuesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.42.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$325,098.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,292.86. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last ninety days.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.