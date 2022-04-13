Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.84 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $137.61 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.91 or 0.00009459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00103533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

