Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKR stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 183,846 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,930,000 after purchasing an additional 189,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

