Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLZE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 11.53. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 8.75 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 18.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.