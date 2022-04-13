B. Riley Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $95.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.