Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AZYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

AZYO opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.05. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 188.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

