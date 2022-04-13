Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AZTA opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Azenta has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

