AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZEK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

