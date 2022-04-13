Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

