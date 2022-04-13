Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 10.6%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 213,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 303,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

