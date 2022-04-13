AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.86.

AN opened at $101.61 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

