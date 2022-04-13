Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $0.38

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Automata Network has a market cap of $66.17 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07534058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,277.76 or 1.00003354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041230 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

