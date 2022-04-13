Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.42 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

