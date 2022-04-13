Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $768.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.