Attila (ATT) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Attila (ATT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Attila has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $45,592.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

