ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

RERE opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. ATRenew has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

