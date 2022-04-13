Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE:ATO opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

