Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Premier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

