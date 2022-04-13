Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.