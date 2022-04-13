Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.02 Million in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

