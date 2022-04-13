Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.47 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 996.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

