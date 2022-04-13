Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.36 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 611.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,934 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

