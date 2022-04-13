Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 32,404 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Otter Tail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.