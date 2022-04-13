Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 683,328 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 683,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 805,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

