Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $591.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

