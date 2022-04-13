Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (Get Rating)
