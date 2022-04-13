Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

