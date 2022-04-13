ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,748.08 ($48.84).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,505.60 ($19.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,799.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.98. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85).

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

