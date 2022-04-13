Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 262.3% in March

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $237.78 and a 12 month high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 4,950 ($64.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.19) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,751.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

