Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashland Global traded as high as $103.57 and last traded at $103.25. 2,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.58.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,995,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.