Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

