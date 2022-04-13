Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.22.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($27,135.26).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

