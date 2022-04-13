Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.02. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 22,737 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

