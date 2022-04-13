Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Lowered to $36.50 at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $41.50 to $36.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.79.

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

