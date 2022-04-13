Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARTEU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTEU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000.

