ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. 20,706,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,149,313. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09.

