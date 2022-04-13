Ariel King Purchases 100,000 Shares of Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) Stock

Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE – Get Rating) insider Ariel King acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00 ($28,888.89).
Ariel King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Ariel King bought 100,000 shares of Noble Helium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($29,629.63).
