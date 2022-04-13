Argus Downgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Hold

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CERN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

