Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

