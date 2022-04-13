Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Increased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

