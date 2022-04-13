Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 264.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,822.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 465,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 441,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

