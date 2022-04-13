ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Buys 4,655 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,084,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,714.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

