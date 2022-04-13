ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.50

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 63911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

