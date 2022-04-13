Arabella Cecil Buys 3,141 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,088.42 ($6,630.73).

Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Arabella Cecil purchased 3,081 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,083.65 ($6,624.51).

Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.91. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

