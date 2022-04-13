Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,823,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 9,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,840. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

