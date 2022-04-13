Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

