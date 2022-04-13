Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,180 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

TFC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 309,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

