Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 54,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 293,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 429,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,122,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

