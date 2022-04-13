Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,371,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 208,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,325. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

